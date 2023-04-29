American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading Up 8%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares were up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,126,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,290,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

American Well Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 97.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,680 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,381,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,224.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,645 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $41,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,580 shares of company stock worth $524,491. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Stories

