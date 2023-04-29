Americanas (OTCMKTS:BZWHF) Shares Down 1.6%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.95. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
Americanas Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01.
