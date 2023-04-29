Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $251.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.81. Amgen has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.