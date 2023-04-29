Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.60-18.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $17.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.2-27.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.74 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.60-$18.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.69.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.