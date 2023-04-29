Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 288.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.60-$18.70 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 975.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

