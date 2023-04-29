Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

APH stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

