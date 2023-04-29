ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

ams-OSRAM stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the Semiconductors, and Lamps and Systems. The Semiconductors segment provides LED lighting for a wide range of exterior and interior lighting applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.