Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Sonen Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 2.0% of Sonen Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.88. 3,167,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.71 and its 200-day moving average is $171.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.