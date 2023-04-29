Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Up 16.5% in April

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Anghami Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ANGH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,738. Anghami has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Get Anghami alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anghami

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anghami during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anghami Company Profile

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.