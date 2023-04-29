Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
