Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

