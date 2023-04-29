Ankr Market Cap Achieves $314.79 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $314.79 million and $18.43 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,319.76 or 0.99933336 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002276 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03142866 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 197 active market(s) with $19,610,916.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

