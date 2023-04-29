Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.98. 4,614,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,011,898. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

