Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

