ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANPDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ANTA Sports Products in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANTA Sports Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ANPDY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.69. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $219.33 and a 12-month high of $396.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.51.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

