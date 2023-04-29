Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Up 78.6% in April

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $10,268,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,597. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

