Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AON by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $325.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $334.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.38.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

