Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $576,509.76 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00059786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00039872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00022500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.