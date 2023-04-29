Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

