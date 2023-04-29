ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
ArcBest Price Performance
ARCB traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.