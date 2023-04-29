ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCB traded up $4.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

