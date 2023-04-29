ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Stock Up 5.0 %

ARCB stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.40. 409,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,179. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.