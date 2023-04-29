Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,204,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

