Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

