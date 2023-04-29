Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

