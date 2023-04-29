Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $75.07. 2,204,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.