Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) to Issue None Dividend of $2.45 on June 15th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arch Resources has a payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $25.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $122.25 on Friday. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.72. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 37.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

