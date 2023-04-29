Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Announces Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by ($0.44), RTT News reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 100.83%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.89 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ARCH opened at $122.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arch Resources has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.72.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,173 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 282,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,051,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,546,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.