Ares Management Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Ares Management Trading Up 5.0 %

ARES opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,458,214 shares of company stock valued at $43,767,828 and sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Stories

