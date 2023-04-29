argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of argenx from $443.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $452.94.

ARGX opened at $387.88 on Tuesday. argenx has a 52-week low of $267.35 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.15.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

