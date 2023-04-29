Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,002,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Argonaut Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

ARNGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 467,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Argonaut Gold has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

