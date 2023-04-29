ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 565,534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,777,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $35.92 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.