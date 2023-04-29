Arnhold LLC Purchases Shares of 4,724 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The stock had a trading volume of 581,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Featured Stories

