Arnhold LLC Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,621,000 after purchasing an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 502,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $69.40. 1,154,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $107.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

