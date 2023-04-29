Arnhold LLC Reduces Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Arnhold LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,494 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 132,056 shares during the period. ADT accounts for approximately 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.16% of ADT worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,765 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 774,982 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 519,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $147,017,000 after acquiring an additional 490,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,778,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,020. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.69.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). ADT had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.69%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

