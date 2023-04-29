Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Piper Sandler

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $208.06 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day moving average of $190.78. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after buying an additional 300,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,932,000 after purchasing an additional 66,186 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after acquiring an additional 141,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

