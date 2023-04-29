ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASGN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $71.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. ASGN has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.43%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

