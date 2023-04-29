ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. ASGN has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $119.21.

Insider Activity

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

