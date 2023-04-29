ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $21,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $636.86 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $698.59. The company has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $637.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.58.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 84.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

