Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ASMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB remained flat at $1.04 on Friday. 62,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,167. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

