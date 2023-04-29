AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,573 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $109,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,581,000 after acquiring an additional 326,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

