Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Short Interest Update

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 640,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asure Software news, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,783 shares in the company, valued at $408,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $240,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,284.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $579,892 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asure Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASUR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 285,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,253. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

