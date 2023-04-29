ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASX Stock Down 0.6 %

ASXFY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.41. 4,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,810. ASX has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

Get ASX alerts:

ASX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.