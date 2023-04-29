ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 47.0% in April

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

Shares of AACG remained flat at $1.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

