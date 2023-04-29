ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

ATCO Stock Down 0.1 %

ACLLF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.33. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ATCO

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

