Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 47.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 741,114 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 78.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 576,502 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $3,465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 62.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 1,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,315. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

