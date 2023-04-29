Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.4 days.
Atos Trading Up 15.4 %
Shares of AEXAF opened at $13.99 on Friday. Atos has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43.
About Atos
