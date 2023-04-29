AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of T opened at $17.67 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

