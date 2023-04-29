AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,744,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 3.9% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,675,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,190,888. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.