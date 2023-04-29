Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Raised by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after buying an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.06. 329,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

