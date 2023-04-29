Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of AUTL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,586. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 124,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 268,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 222,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
