Avalanche Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.74 billion and approximately $107.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $17.53 or 0.00060018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 423,755,513 coins and its circulating supply is 327,692,793 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

